Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $4.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOLGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOL. StockNews.com raised Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Emeren Group during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 18,818,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOL opened at $1.53 on Friday. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

