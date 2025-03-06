Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.14. Envela shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 14,879 shares.

Get Envela alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Envela from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Envela

Envela Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $156 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Envela by 113.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Envela by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Envela by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Envela by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.