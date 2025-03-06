Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Equifax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 95,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,920,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $3,572,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.13.

Equifax Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $245.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.66. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

