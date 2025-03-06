ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ESS Tech from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ESS Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W cut shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of ESS Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
ESS Tech Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of ESS Tech
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ESS Tech stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,532 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 3.42% of ESS Tech worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
About ESS Tech
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
