Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Price

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,386 shares of company stock valued at $219,751. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

