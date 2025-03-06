Financial Review: RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) & First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and RTCORE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $860.21 million 2.82 $37.29 million ($0.69) -20.33 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

First Advantage has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.34, suggesting that its stock price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Advantage and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 3 7 0 2.70 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Advantage presently has a consensus target price of $53.29, suggesting a potential upside of 279.80%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 0.65% 13.16% 7.33% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Advantage beats RTCORE on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

