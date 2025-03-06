First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

AIRR opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

