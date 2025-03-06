Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,376 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,996,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $271.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.