Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,376 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,996,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %
Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $271.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Trading Halts Explained
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.