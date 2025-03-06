flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 5,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 29,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Get flyExclusive alerts:

flyExclusive Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On flyExclusive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in flyExclusive in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of flyExclusive in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of flyExclusive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.