Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,763,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,106,038 shares.The stock last traded at $18.97 and had previously closed at $17.37.

The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

