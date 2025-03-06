Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $251,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.6 %

META opened at $656.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $655.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.11.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,727,550.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,747.13. The trade was a 49.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,946 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.84, for a total value of $14,268,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 797,320 shares of company stock worth $517,913,331. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.