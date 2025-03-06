Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 34.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 491,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 315.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 540,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 410,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

