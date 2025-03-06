Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

