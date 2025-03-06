Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,630. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

