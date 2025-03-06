Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $97.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.82.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,091,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 291.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

