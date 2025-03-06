Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Trading Up 36.6% – Here’s What Happened

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 36.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.20. 1,397,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 505,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 36.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

See Also

