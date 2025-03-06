GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPB opened at $29.22 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.