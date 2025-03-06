GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPB opened at $29.22 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter.
About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF
The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.