Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.67 and traded as high as C$43.11. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.00, with a volume of 7,701 shares changing hands.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.67.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Featured Articles

