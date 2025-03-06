HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $575.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,420,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 241,279 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 429,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

