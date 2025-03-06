Head-To-Head Comparison: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) and Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Astera Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Astera Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astera Labs $396.29 million 28.06 -$83.42 million ($1.73) -39.64

Analyst Ratings

Solar Energy Initiatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astera Labs.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solar Energy Initiatives and Astera Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 Astera Labs 0 1 11 1 3.00

Astera Labs has a consensus price target of $115.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.20%. Given Astera Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Astera Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A Astera Labs -21.05% -10.40% -9.56%

Summary

Astera Labs beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

(Get Free Report)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.