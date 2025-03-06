Head to Head Review: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) versus Bellway (OTC:BLWYY)

Bellway (OTC:BLWYY – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 0 0 1 4.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Bellway has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway $3.00 billion 1.25 $164.33 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $6.82 million 3.32 -$620,000.00 ($0.26) -36.15

Bellway has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate -9.13% -2.92% -2.66%

Summary

Bellway beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company is a subsidiary of KRSX Merge LLC.

