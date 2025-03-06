Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 4th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, Salesforce, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including firms involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. Investors often turn to these stocks for potential growth opportunities driven by technological innovations and demographic trends, although they can also be sensitive to regulatory and market changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,106,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,086,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average of $176.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,672. The firm has a market cap of $273.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.10 and a 200-day moving average of $308.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $9.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.88. 2,562,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,236. The stock has a market cap of $438.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.09. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

