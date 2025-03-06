Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,658,713,000 after buying an additional 6,240,810 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,747.13. This trade represents a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,154,349.31. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,320 shares of company stock worth $517,913,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $656.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $655.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

