Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $16.87. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 268,371 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $712.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 508.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

