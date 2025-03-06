Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.53 and last traded at C$65.52. 488,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 346,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.77.

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.24.

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

In order to achieve its investment objectives and obtain direct or indirect exposure to securities of its Underlying Indexs constituent issuers, the ETF may invest in and hold the securities of constituent issuers in substantially the same proportion as it is reflected in the applicable Underlying Index, or may invest in and hold index participation units of exchange traded funds or use derivatives, including but not limited to swap agreements, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward contracts, options on securities and indices, money market instruments, reverse repurchase agreements or a combination of the foregoing, that are based on the applicable Underlying Index, provided that the use of such derivative instruments is in compliance with NI 81-102 and is consistent with the investment objective of that Index ETF.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.