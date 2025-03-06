Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 123.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

