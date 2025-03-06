Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

