Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HURN. Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock opened at $147.88 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,550.46. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,700.80. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

