Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 208,328 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ichor by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 718,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,585 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,133 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Ichor by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 197,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 90,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

