IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 13,700 Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.28. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

