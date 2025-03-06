Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $180.10 Average PT from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $94.82 on Monday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.47.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $84,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,250.80. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $823,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,627.28. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,588 over the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 424,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $40,100,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,555,000 after purchasing an additional 220,776 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

