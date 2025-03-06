Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – March 4th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, Vistra, Micron Technology, Eaton, Vertiv, and Constellation Energy are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that operate in sectors related to manufacturing, construction, and other industrial activities. These stocks typically reflect the economic health of the broader industrial sector, with their performance often tied to business cycles, infrastructure spending, and overall economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,113,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,058,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $881.40 billion, a PE ratio of 134.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.83. 19,840,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,527,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.50. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $894.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.03. 8,883,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,453,880. Vistra has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.42. 11,661,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,225,352. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,897,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,215. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $234.43. 3,226,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Featured Stories