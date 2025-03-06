Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,796 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 584,521 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

