Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading 6.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). 295,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 111,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.21.

Insig AI (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (1.56) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Insig AI had a negative net margin of 4,307.68% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

