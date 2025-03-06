Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,553.60. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,859,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

