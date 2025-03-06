Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $270.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.48 and its 200-day moving average is $251.93.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.