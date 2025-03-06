Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10. Interface has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.51 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. Interface’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,142.70. This trade represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $748,125. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Interface by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Interface by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 142,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

