Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

PCEF opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $821.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

