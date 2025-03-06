iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT) Trading Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

