iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Mar 6th, 2025

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERETGet Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.11. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

