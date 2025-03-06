iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.95. 749 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.
iShares ESG Aware 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
