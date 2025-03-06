iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $42.49. 4,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (EGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US growth stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximizes its ESG exposure.

