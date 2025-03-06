iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
