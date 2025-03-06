iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

