iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 1,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 5.01% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

