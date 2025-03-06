iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Reduced by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

