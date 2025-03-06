IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.45. 132,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 256,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

