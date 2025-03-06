J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $251.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

