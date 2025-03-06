Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Neutral

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

NOVA stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $76,550,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 190.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 488,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 134,065 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

