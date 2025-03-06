JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.69% from the company’s previous close.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $101,118.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,167.42. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $83,364.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,271,316.40. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

